Public urged to keep safe distance from firefighters if experiencing coronavirus symptoms

Members of the public who are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 have been urged to keep their distance from firefighters if they are called to their home.

Firefighters from Langley Fire Station attended a fire in Wraysbury at about 4.30pm but upon arrival, the occupants informed crew members they had coronavirus symptoms.

The crew said it is ‘business as usual’ for the service in terms of tackling fires around the area but people should keep a safe distance if possible when they come into contact with firefighters.

Crew member Pereira, from Langley Fire Station, said: “Business remains the same and we’ll attend no matter what.

“But our call handlers will want to know if there is anything we need to be aware of and if people do have symptoms of coronavirus they should maintain that safe distance."