Firefighters put out two fires at Wraysbury railway station

A crew from Langley fire station out two fires at Wraysbury railway station last night.

The first fire was on disused land in the station’s car park which firefighters attended at about 8.30pm.

While they were extinguishing the flames they then saw smoke on the other side of the railway tracks.

Upon investigation they found another fire had started in the car park which services the other platform.

Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.