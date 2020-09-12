Fire crews rescue one person after Wraysbury collision

06:13PM, Saturday 12 September 2020
Fire crews were on hand to rescue one person from a car after a collision in Wraysbury this afternoon (Saturday).
One crew from Langley was joined by teams from Slough and Egham at the incident in Staines Road at about 1pm.
Two vehicles and three people were involved, with one person rescued from their vehicle and placed in the care of the ambulance service. The other two people suffered minor injuries.
Fire crews were there for about an hour, with police also in attendance.
