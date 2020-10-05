Flood risk in Old Windsor and Wraysbury

12:00PM, Monday 05 October 2020
Old Windsor and Wraysbury are at risk of flooding today (Monday) following heavy rainfall over the weekend.
The high water levels in Colne Brook are expected to slowly fall throughout the day, but flooding of low-lying land and roads is still possible, according to the Government’s flood information service.
Surface water may also affect some areas. The situation continues to be monitored by the Government.
