    • Flood risk in Old Windsor and Wraysbury

    George Roberts

    ‘Immediate action required’ as flood warning issued for Colnbrook

    Old Windsor and Wraysbury are at risk of flooding today (Monday) following heavy rainfall over the weekend.
     
    The high water levels in Colne Brook are expected to slowly fall throughout the day, but flooding of low-lying land and roads is still possible, according to the Government’s flood information service.
     
    Surface water may also affect some areas. The situation continues to be monitored by the Government.

    Wraysbury

