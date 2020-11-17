Firefighters spend six hours tackling fire at two bungalows in Wraybsury

Firefighters spent six hours tackling a fire at two bungalows in Wraysbury this morning.

Crews from Langley and Slough were called at 3.43am following reports of a fire at a domestic property at The Island.

They were joined by crews from the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, London Fire Brigade and Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

When they arrived, two bungalows were ablaze but everyone inside had managed to escape.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two portable pumps which fed water through from the nearby River Thames.

Three crews are still at the scene ensuring it is safe.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.