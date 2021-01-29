Woman rescued after three-car collision near Legoland

08:52PM, Friday 29 January 2021
A woman was rescued from a car after a three-car collision near Legoland today (Friday).
Two crews from Slough and one each from Windsor and Ascot attended Winkfield Road at about 4.30pm, and were on the scene for about an hour.
Two cars had been involved in a head-on collision, while another had ended up in a nearby ditch, fire crews said. All three cars were written off.
Crews added that one female had to be rescued from a vehicle involved.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) and South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were also in attendance.
SCAS has been contacted for more information.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Concerns have been raised by residents after they were ‘stopped and challenged’ by police when driving yesterday (Tuesday) for shopping and exercising.
The number of patients in hospital with coronavirus at the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has risen to almost 500.