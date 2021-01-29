Woman rescued after three-car collision near Legoland

A woman was rescued from a car after a three-car collision near Legoland today (Friday).

Two crews from Slough and one each from Windsor and Ascot attended Winkfield Road at about 4.30pm, and were on the scene for about an hour.

Two cars had been involved in a head-on collision, while another had ended up in a nearby ditch, fire crews said. All three cars were written off.

Crews added that one female had to be rescued from a vehicle involved.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) and South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were also in attendance.

SCAS has been contacted for more information.