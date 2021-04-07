Hit-and-run driver jailed over fatal Wraysbury Road crash

An uninsured driver who killed a pedestrian in a crash in Wraysbury has been jailed for three years.

Gary Haffenden, of Wateringbury Road, Kent, collided with his victim, Syed Shiraz Haider Zaidi, while he was driving along Wraysbury Road on March 17, 2019.

The 21-year-old failed to stop and Mr Zaidi died at the scene.

The crash followed another incident in Kent where Haffenden collided head-on with an on-coming car in Lower Road, Minster, on August 16, 2018.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries and Haffenden did not stop at the scene.

Haffenden pleaded guilty to one count each of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving, causing death whilst uninsured and failing to stop after a road accident.

He appeared at Reading Crown Court yesterday where he was jailed for three years.

The 21-year-old has also been banned from driving for four-and-a-half years.

Investigating officer, PC Joy Jarvis, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am pleased that Haffenden has now been sentenced for these offences.

“His actions were completely unacceptable, driving away from the scene after both incidents.

“He has also been banned from driving for a considerable amount of time and I hope this allows him to reflect on his driving and the danger he put other road users in.”