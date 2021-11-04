Carbon monoxide leak brings firefighters to Wraysbury

11:03AM, Thursday 04 November 2021
A compressor leaked carbon monoxide as a business in Wraysbury on Wednesday night, bringing firefighters to investigate.
At 5.18pm on November 3, the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at a commercial premise in Windsor Road.
A crew from Slough and a crew from Langley Fire Station arrived to find smoke and carbon monoxide alarms activating.
These were caused by a leak in a device that compresses air.
Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and handed over to the store manager.
Crews were on the scene for about 25 minutes.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Concerns have been raised after a man in Windsor was hit by human waste from an aeroplane whilst in his garden.
There will be displays at Windsor Racecourse and Legoland, local fireworks in Burnham and Twyford and smaller displays at schools in the Royal Borough.
A stretch of the M4 will be closed in both directions this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorways project.