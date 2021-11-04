SITE INDEX

    • Carbon monoxide leak brings firefighters to Wraysbury

    Adrian Williams

    A compressor leaked carbon monoxide as a business in Wraysbury on Wednesday night, bringing firefighters to investigate.

    At 5.18pm on November 3, the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the incident at a commercial premise in Windsor Road.

    A crew from Slough and a crew from Langley Fire Station arrived to find smoke and carbon monoxide alarms activating.

    These were caused by a leak in a device that compresses air.

    Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and handed over to the store manager.

    Crews were on the scene for about 25 minutes.

