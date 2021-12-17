Thieves raid Co-op supermarket in Wraysbury

A trio of men raided Co-op supermarket in Wraysbury last night and made off with cash from the tills.

Thames Valley Police said the burglars smashed a window to get into the shop at about 11pm on Thursday (Dec16).

Once inside, they broke into the tills and took cash.

One offender left the scene but two stayed behind and tried to prize open the cigarette kiosk but failed.

Police described the suspects as three men, wearing black jackets, blue hooded jumpers, jeans and trainers.

They were all wearing gloves and left in a red Ford Ranger.

Designated Investigator Pippa Rouse, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed this vehicle leaving the scene, and for any dash cam footage regarding this incident to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210567898.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”