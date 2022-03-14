Appeal launched following burglary in Wraysbury

Police have launched a witness appeal after burglars forced their way into a Wraysbury house and made off in a black Mercedes Benz C Class.

The incident happened at about 1.05pm on Thursday in Coppermill Road, in which offenders gained access to a property by forcing their way in through a side door.

The offenders used the black Mercedes Benz C Class, which was parked on the opposite side of the road, to get away.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage from vehicles who drove down this road at around the same time.

Investigating officer, PC Catriona Shaw, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are appealing for any dash-cam footage which may show the black Mercedes parked along this road at the time of the incident. If you have any, please get in touch with us.

“Additionally, please call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220106250, if you have any information about this incident.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.