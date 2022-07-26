Group charged with handling stolen goods in Wraysbury

Four people have been charged with handling stolen goods following the discovery of car parts and vehicles at a garage in Wraysbury.

Omar Algrad, 21, of no fixed abode, Nazar Aljared, 22, of no fixed abode, Erikas Domeikis, 30 of Ballards Road, Dagenham and Darisu Valunas, 33, of Broad Street, Dagenham were all charged with one count each of handling stolen goods following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

The charges are in connection with the discovery of a quantity of car parts and cars at garage in Wraysbury, which police officers have seized.

The four men were charged and remanded to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday (July 22).

Three of the men were remanded in custody with one being bailed. They will all appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, August 22.