'Commons Sense': Adam Afriyie MP on the Commonwealth Head of Government meeting

Starting 16th April the world’s eyes will be on Berkshire, as Windsor plays host to the opening of the 25th Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (CHoGM). The 53 governments at this summit represent one-third of the world’s population, but in particular nearly 40% of its young people. So it is quite right that one of the themes this year will be creating better future for young people.

This will be the first CHoGM in which the UK is represented by Theresa May as Prime Minister, and indeed the first since we voted as a country to leave the EU.

This is an important point. Once we have left the EU it will be more important than ever to signal to the rest of the world that we are not turning inwards. This also comes at a crucial time, as the next CHoGM won’t take place until after we have left the EU.

Having just returned to Britain from a Trade Envoy mission to west Africa, it is a timely reminder that we must use our links and our position in international to enhance our position on international trade.

The Commonwealth of Nations is ultimately a forum – and a very broad and important one at that. It is an additional link and an additional relationship based on shared values between us and a third of the planet – though importantly without any impact on the sovereignty of either ourselves or any of the other 53 members.

Meetings such as CHoGM are an opportunity to build constructive dialogue with countries across the globe and project our message: Britain is outward-looking and open for business.