INSPIRE Business Girls Conference and Awards: Vote for your Community Business of the Year

A list of 38 ‘exceptional’ finalists has been announced for this year’s INSPIRE Business Girls Conference and Awards.

The awards, organised by the Business Girls Network, aim to showcase the achievements of businesswomen in the area.

Voting opens today (Thursday) for a range of categories including Business Girl of the Year, Service of the Year and Most Active and Inspiring Business Girl.

Amanda Ayres, founder of The Business Girls Network, said: “I am very proud of how the awards have been embraced.

“The finalists are all exceptional and highlight and champion the dedication and commitment of female business owners.

“The community continues to grow and those shortlisted are all incredible women.”

The awards are due to take place at the Riverside Marquee in Bray on Friday, March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The Advertiser is sponsoring the Community Business of the Year category which the public will be able to vote for on our website.

Finalists for the award include Francesca Cairns, who runs Francesca Cairns Image Consultant, Tabitha Beaven, founder of Light Mind and Maidenhead's Tuneless Choir, Ranjana Shanti Nagi, from Saints Café in St Mark’s Road, and Karen Rosser, founder of Inspire My Soul.

The list was chosen from nominations put forward in recent weeks, with the contenders all demonstrating an impressive community spirit.

Francesca was praised for helping 'many women to feel confident' while Tabitha was singled out for her charity fundraising efforts.

Saints Cafe was described as 'truly established at the heart of the community', while Karen 'mixes with everyone in the community'.

You can vote for your winner above. Voting closes at midnight on March 1.

Amanda said: “The awards are a fantastic way to raise both individual and company profiles.

“Sometimes you can get worn down by running a business and awards like this give women a sense of recognition and often a much-needed boost.”

Go to www.thebusinessgirlsnetwork.com/business-girl-awards-finalists-2019/ to cast a vote for the other categories.

The full list of nominations:

Business Girl of the Year – Sponsored by Maidenhead Podiatry & Chiropractic Clinic

Suzanne Mountain – Suzanne Mountain Navigating Change

Helen Steel – Streamlion Consulting

Amanda Downs – Sales Growth Expert

Sophie Comas – Rimu Marketing

Business Girl Progress of the Year – Sponsored by Brittons Solicitors Limited

Rebecca de Jager – Hugo’s Workshop

Priya Tailor – Priya’s Kitchen

Yve Audaer – 6 for Success

Denise McCormack – Pink & Perfect Florists

Best Home Based Business – Sponsored by The Passive Income Mama

Susan Nasili – Homemade Mama

Wendy Wright – The Wendy House

Caroline Burr – Your Relationship Coach

Rebecca de Jager – Hugo’s Workshop

Most Active & Inspiring Business Girl – Sponsored by Inspire Hot Yoga

Yve Audaer – 6 for Success

Suzanne Mountain – Suzanne Mountain Navigating Change

Lucy Tobias – Lucy Tobias – Shaman, Transformational Coach & Spiritual Mentor

Sonia Grimes – Breakthrough Mentor & YOUtrition

Best New Business – Sponsored by Vivid Marketing Communications

Jo Hall – Less is More

Priya Tailor – Priya’s Kitchen

Katie Topping – Spirit & Grace Gifts

Creative Business Girl of the Year – Sponsored by Carvill Creative

Stephanie Cronin – Summers Photography

Lizzie Parsons – Lizzie Parsons Image Consultancy

Victoria Lee – Toria Lee Accessories

Claire Winter – Making Words Come Alive

Business Girl Rising Star of the Year – Sponsored by The Rainbow Rooms

Hannah Mayling – Maylings Photography

Nez Lewis – The Alternative Attick

Frankiie Mollett – Secret Treasures

Business Girl Heart of the Community – Sponsored by The Media Hub

Diane Wilkinson – Wilkinsons Estates & Diana’s Wardrobe

Claire Stewart – Inspire Hot Yoga

Clare Cogan – Clare Cogan – Creating Calm

Service of the Year Award – Sponsored by Streamlion Consulting

Lorraine Sellwood – Eight Wealth Management

Denise McCormack – Pink & Perfect Florists

Donna Vittozzi – Baileys New Cars Direct

Lee Foxcroft – Inspire and Change Hypnotherapy

Young Woman of the Year – Sponsored by Goyals

Will be announced on the day.

Community Business of the Year – Sponsored by Maidenhead Advertiser

Francesca Cairns - Francesca Cairns Image Consultant

Tabitha Beaven - Light Minds

Ranjana Shanti Nagi - Saints Cafe

Karen Rosser - Inspire My Soul