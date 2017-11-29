Poll: Should live reindeer be used at Christmas events?

An animal welfare organisation has written to the leader of the Royal Borough asking him to cancel plans to use live reindeer in Christmas events.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) said events such as the annual reindeer parade, which attracts crowds of excited children and adults, is ‘an entirely unsuitable environment for reindeer’.

The parade is due to take place on Saturday, with Santa in his sleigh and reindeer travelling around the town centre, accompanied by a marching band and people in festive costumes.

PETA’s campaigns strategist Luke Steele said: "Using live animals in these sorts of events sends a damaging message to young people that animals are little more than living props.

"There are many other ways that the people of Windsor could celebrate the holidays that would be far more in keeping with the Christmas spirit than treating scared animals like decorations."

The organisation also quoted Dr John Fletcher, founder of the Veterinary Deer Society, who said reindeer do not cope well with the stress of captivity, and most of the diseases seen in reindeer in the UK are stress-related.

The Royal Borough have been contacted for a response.

Last year after PETA had requested the event be cancelled, council leader Simon Dudley said he had been assured the borough would not engage with companies which promote the exploitation of animals.

He added the reindeer centre responsible 'exceeded the RSPCA guidelines' for carrying out the duty of care required when taking animals on tour.

The reindeer used in the parade come from Cairngorm Reindeer Centre in the Scottish Highlands, which said last year: "A lot of these people who are offended should come and see how the reindeer behave on the day.

"They (PETA) just sit behind their computer screens complaining.”

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below, on Facebook and on Twitter.