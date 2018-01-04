POLL: Was council leader Simon Dudley right to call on police to take action over rough sleepers in Windsor?

The leader of the Royal Borough has been thrust into the national spotlight after calling for police to act on ‘aggressive begging and intimidation in Windsor’ ahead of May’s royal wedding.

It follows a Twitter exchange between Cllr Simon Dudley and Windsor police, in which he asked the force to address an ‘epidemic of rough sleeping and vagrancy’ before the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle.

In a tweet, the leader said: “It’s a life choice, not homelessness. It’s a profession. We deal with all genuine cases of homelessness.”

The remarks have received a mixed response online.

Actually not everyone disagrees try asking those in town every day!!!! https://t.co/qWkIvNJb1f — kay clarke (@rosiewindsor1) 3 January 2018

Great to see @Shelter & @centrepointuk speaking out against this. If Simon Dudley is so worried, perhaps he could use his position to do something to help homeless people in Windsor? https://t.co/AQnhH8TVpC — Grace Brownfield (@gebrownfield) 4 January 2018

No they don't Carol! Most of us are fed up with it now. We want our town back! — Matt Gooderick (@MattGooders) 4 January 2018

This is when you see how divided we really are and just how huge the gap between the richest and the poorest in our society is.A complete lack of compassion and understanding from this Tory Council leader. Shameful!https://t.co/8BvdUR1t8X — Laura Smith MP (@LauraSmithMP) 4 January 2018

