SITE INDEX

Fri, 27
28 °C
Sat, 28
23 °C
Sun, 29
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • King George weekend returns at Ascot racecourse

    Grace Witherden

    Ascot racecourse will be transformed into decades gone by today (Friday) and tomorrow.

    The King George event will feature themed lawns representing every decade from the 1950s to present.

    Racegoers can enjoy an interactive graffiti wall and a silent disco at The Pavilion Lawn, barber shop quartets in the 1950s vintage tea lawn at the Queen Anne enclosure and the Noughties will be showcased by aerial artists.

     Visit https://www.ascot.co.uk/

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved