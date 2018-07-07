Windsor Castle guards get into World Cup spirit by playing 'Three Lions' during changing of the guard

01:56PM, Saturday 07 July 2018
World Cup fever spread to the guards at Windsor Castle yesterday (Friday) ahead of England's crunch quarter-final tie against Sweden.
The Royal Logistic Corps band were seen playing Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds's 'Three Lions' at Windsor Castle during the changing of the guard.
The reproduction of the familiar World Cup anthem was captured by Richard Bannan, who shared the video on Twitter.
