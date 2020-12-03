Alexander Devine hospice calls for support in Christmas appeal

A children’s hospice has launched its Christmas appeal in the hope of gaining support for its lifeline work all year round.

In a video released on its website, Alexander Devine Children's Hospice, in Snowball Hill, has appealed to the public to give what they can to help bring joy to children who may not have time to wait for another Christmas.

After a tough year which saw almost all of its fundraising efforts cancelled by the pandemic, the charity hopes to raise enough money to carry on providing care and support for the children it looks after.

Nurse and clinical team leader Amelia Parker said: “This year we really wanted to remind people not just about the specialist care and support that we provide, but the joy, fun and excitement that we try and bring to the children and their families every day of the year.

“Sadly for many of the children that we support, they may not have the time to wait a whole year for the magic and sparkle of Christmas.

“So we are dedicated to making every day extraordinary for them – full of fun, excitement, joy and love. We want these children to feel special, live life to the full and give them the chance to do things other children their age would do.”

In total, the charity has given 3,450 direct hours of care to families over the last year, supporting more than 130 children and their families supported.

It costs about £125,000 to run Alexander Devine for one month, and with 96 per cent of its income coming from donations and fundraising, the charity needs support for its Christmas appeal if it is to carry on the work it’s doing.

Some fundraising activities will also be taking place later this month.

The charity will be hosting a pop-up Christmas market at Grove Park Business Park, in Waltham Road, on Saturday and Sunday, opening from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday and 10.30am to 3pm on Sunday.

To view the full Christmas appeal video, which was filmed by Michael Wadley, visit alexanderdevine.org/ 2020/11/notjustchristmas/

If you would like to donate to the appeal, you can do it online or by texting MAGICAL to 70085, which will donate £10 to the cause.