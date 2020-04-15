Government working on plans to help people say goodbye to loved ones

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is working on new procedures to allow people to say goodbye to their loved ones.

The Conservative MP told a press conference today that the infectiousness of COVID-19 had made it ‘much more difficult’ for people to spend time with dying friends and family in their final moments.

He said: “Wanting to be with someone you love at the end of their life is one of the deepest human instincts and it’s a moment that will be with you forever.

“Done right, it can help those left behind cope and can bring comfort to those who are dying.

“Working with public health England we’re introducing new producers so we can limit risk of infections and wherever possible giving people’s closest loved ones the chance to say goodbye.”

Mr Hancock said all care home residents who are discharged from hospital will be tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to their care home.

Testing will also be introduced for all social care workers and symptomatic care home residents, the Health Secretary added.