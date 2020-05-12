Business secretary announces furlough system extended by another four months

Business secretary Alok Sharma led the Government’s daily coronavirus update where it was announced the furlough system will be extended until October.

The £14billion a month scheme allows employers to keep workers in jobs as the Government pays 80 per cent of their income.

Employers are expected to share the costs from August.

It was also announced that people who are unable to work from home should speak to their employers about returning to their jobs from tomorrow (Wednesday).

From this week the public are now able to exercise outside for an unlimited amount of time and meet up with one person outside their household as long as they are outdoors and remain two meters apart.

Mr Sharma said the Government will ‘begin to allow people to return to their way of life but crucially avoiding what would be a disastrous second peak.’

He added: “The social distancing measures remain critical in our efforts to control the virus.”