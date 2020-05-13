Building sites permitted to open until 9pm, government announces

Building sites will be able to stay open until 9pm to improve social distancing, the Government announced today (Wednesday).

Conducting the daily coronavirus update this afternoon, secretary of state for housing, communities and local government Robert Jenrick stated that building sites can apply for permits to open later than usual so workers can better observe social distancing measures.

Mr Jenrick announced that sites in residential areas will be able to apply to remain open until 9pm from Monday to Saturday, while sites in non-residential areas may be able to stay open even later.

He advised that these applications should be approved by local authorities unless there are legitimate reasons not to.

He said: “Varied start and finish times will make it much easier for sites to observe social distancing, take the pressure off public transport and keep Britain building.

“I will do everything I can to support the millions of people employed in the construction and the housing industries to help their sector bounce back whilst always prioritising their safety and wellbeing.”