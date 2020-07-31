Lockdown restrictions on close-contact services will remain for at least two weeks

The Prime Minister has announced measures to further ease lockdown restrictions will be delayed for at least two weeks.

Addressing the nation from Downing Street today (Friday), Boris Johnson announced casinos, bowling alleys, ice rinks, indoor performances and other close contact services will have to remain closed until August 15 at the earliest.

The news comes after it was announced yesterday (Thursday) evening that from midnight today (Friday) two households will no longer be able to meet in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and areas of West Yorkshire following a rise in cases.

The Prime Minister said: “This is how we will avoid any return to a national lockdown.”

Wedding receptions of more than 30 people and pilots of sports events will also be banned although marriage ceremonies can still go ahead.

Vulnerable people who have been advised to shield will still have lockdown restrictions lifted from tomorrow (Saturday) as planned.