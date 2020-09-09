Royal Borough COVID-19 cases rise amid new nationwide restrictions

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Windsor and Maidenhead has risen slightly over the last week as stronger lockdown measures are put in place across England.

Between Monday, August 31 and Sunday, September 7, 22 new cases have been recorded in the Royal Borough, compared to 19 in the previous week.

The increase comes after Berkshire public health officials warned people returning from their holidays to be extra

vigilant when it comes to following social distancing measures, and to respect quarantine periods.

On Tuesday evening, the Government announced it would be enforcing tighter lockdown measures across the country.

From Monday, social gatherings attended by more than six people will be banned. Dubbed 'the rule of six' by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, this will apply indoors and outdoors, for people of all ages.

Those who are caught breaking the rules by police can be fined £100 for a first offence, doubling for each further offence up to £3,200.

Some larger gatherings will still be permitted. COVID-safe weddings and funerals will continue, gathering for work or education purposes is allowed, and team sports can also still go ahead.

Meet-ups in private homes, pubs, restaurants and parks will be affected, however.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon (Wednesday), Mr Johnson said: "I want to be absolutely clear, these measures are not another national lockdown.

"The whole point of them is to avoid a second national lockdown."

He added that the restrictions will be eased when it is safe to do so.