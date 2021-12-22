'Tiniest patients' wish Happy Christmas via heart warming video

A hospital trust's 'tiniest patients' have wished everyone a Merry Christmas via a heart warming video featuring four premature babies.

The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust posted the clip as part of its 'Frimley 'Elf Advent Calendar', which aims to share a feelgood story on each day during December.

For yesterday (December 21), young patients at the trust's neonatal unit starred in a video to pay tribute to the staff keeping premature babies 'safe and warm this Christmas'.

Frimley Health runs hospitals including Wexham Park in Slough and Heatherwood in Ascot.

"To celebrate their work, we have created a new festive video starring some of Frimley ‘Elf’s tiniest patients," the Trust said.

"So meet the beautiful Rory, Wren, George and Orestus whose mummies and daddies have kindly allowed them to star in our video.

"Happy first Christmas to all our bundles of joy, and to the neonatal team for keeping our tiniest patients safe and warm this Christmas."

The video also features the vocals of Frimley Health sister Emily Hilling, who sings 'Silent Night'.

You can watch the video below: