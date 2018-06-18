Triathlon organisers investigating viral dash cam footage of horse being clipped by cyclist

An investigation is underway after a horse rider was hit by a cyclist during the Windsor triathlon yesterday.

In a video released on Facebook, horse rider Jennifer Katherine revealed footage from her helmet camera.

The film shows a cyclist attempting to overtake the horse on the inside, before colliding into its side.

The frightened animal then gallops down the road in a panic while the rider struggles to bring it under control.

None of the riders stop to check on the welfare of the animal or the rider.

The video has now been viewed more than three million times.

In a statement Jennifer said there had been no warning to residents and that both she and the horse were wearing high visibility closing.

While they are both ok she described it as ‘terrifying’ being on a ‘spooked horse’ and hoped the footage would help raise awareness about vulnerable road users.

“Pass slow and wide should apply to both of us from everyone and anyone out on the road - as is stated in the highway code,” she added.

Organiser of the triathlon, Human Race Events, tweeted after the incident: “We are currently investigating an incident at the Windsor Triathlon involving a group of cyclists and a horse rider.

“We are taking this very seriously.

“Riders will be identified and disqualified from all Human Race Events.

“All riders are briefed to follow the Highway Code.”

Alan Hiscox, director of safety for The British Horse Society said: “This incident was clearly very upsetting for both horse and rider, and could have been avoided.

“This type of incident can potentially result in serious injury for rider, horse and cyclist.

“It is important for all cyclists to understand that horses can be easily frightened by cyclists appearing suddenly, at speed, too close, or in large groups.

“The British Horse Society is working with a large number of organisations, including Cycling UK and British Triathlon, to educate all road users on how to safely pass horses on the road.”