Charities launch ‘Be Nice, Say Hi’ campaign to help cyclists pass horses safely

‘Be Nice, Say Hi’ is the message behind a new campaign aiming to help cyclists pass horse riders safely.

Cycling UK and The British Horse Society (BHS) have joined forces following concern over viral video footage recorded at the Windsor Triathlon which showed cyclists undertaking a horse at high speed.

Organisers Human Race Events banned two people following the incident in June.

Cyclists are now being encouraged to slow down and call out a greeting as they prepare to overtake in order to give the horse and rider time to react.

Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK’s head of campaigns, said: “Many people aren’t familiar with horses, and there can be confusion on what they should do when overtaking on a bike.

“Cyclists may already know to pass wide and slow when it’s safe to do so – but they could still startle the horse unless the horse and rider are made aware of your presence.”

The new campaign message is available as a downloadable leaflet which includes two short videos about how to safely pass horse riders both on and off road.

Alan Hiscox, director of safety for the BHS, added: “Horses are flight animals and may react to anything they are unsure of.

“By promoting the ‘Be Nice, Say Hi’ message, we hope more cyclists will appreciate the potential risk they pose.

“If all road users are considerate and mindful of one another we can reduce the number of incidents between horses, cyclists and vehicles.”

Visit www.bhs.org.uk/cycles for details.