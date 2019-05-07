VIDEO: Windsor guards plays 'Congratulations' to celebrate birth of Royal baby

Windsor celebrated the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby boy this morning as the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland played Cliff Richard's classic ‘Congratulations’ during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry said in a statement made from Windsor yesterday morning "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy."

He added that the Royal baby was “absolutely to-die-for.”

Prince William expressed his happiness at the news when he attended the inaugural King's Cup charity regatta in Greenwich today.

"We're absolutely thrilled - welcome to the Sleep Deprivation Society!" — The Duke of Cambridge on his and The Duchess's delight at the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son.