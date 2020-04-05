VIDEO: The Queen gives rare speech to the nation amid coronavirus crisis

The Queen gave a rare address to the nation tonight in a pre-recorded message from Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty thanked NHS workers on the frontline, care workers and those who carry out essential roles.

She said: "I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times."

She also thanked those who are staying at home to protect the vulnerable.

"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.

"I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.

"But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all."