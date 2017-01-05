Eton museums to open to the public every Sunday

Sunday afternoons in Eton will be full of fun with three museums open to the public.

Starting on Sunday, the Eton Museum of Antiquities and Museum of Eton Life will join the Eton College Natural History Museum in opening from 2.30-5pm.

Explore more than 16,000 specimens in Berkshire’s only natural history museum, which opened to the public in 2000.

There are unique exhibits including a rare surviving page from Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species.

The Museum of Antiquities in the purpose built Jafar Gallery was opened in June 2015 by Prince Charles.

It presents rare archaeological treasures, from Ancient Egypt to discoveries from the Thames.

The Museum of Eton Life brings alive the history and traditions of life at the school from 1440 to today.

You can find the Natural History Museum and Eton Museum of Antiquities on South Meadow Lane and the Museum of Eton Life is accessed via Baldwin’s Shore, off Eton High Street.

Admission is free and no booking is necessary.