Thu, 03
19 °C
Fri, 04
21 °C
Sat, 05
19 °C
SECTION INDEX

Firefighters called to van fire near pub in Old Windsor

Firefighters had to put out a van fire in Old Windsor this morning (Thursday).

Crews from Windsor, Langley and Egham were called to the scene outside The Fox and Castle pub, in Burfield Road, at about 1.30am.

When they arrived, they discovered a Peugeot Partner that was ‘well alight’.

It took them about half an hour to put out the fire.

It is not yet known how it started.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved