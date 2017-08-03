Firefighters called to van fire near pub in Old Windsor

09:17AM, Thursday 03 August 2017
Firefighters had to put out a van fire in Old Windsor this morning (Thursday).
Crews from Windsor, Langley and Egham were called to the scene outside The Fox and Castle pub, in Burfield Road, at about 1.30am.
When they arrived, they discovered a Peugeot Partner that was ‘well alight’.
It took them about half an hour to put out the fire.
It is not yet known how it started.
