In pictures: Royal Windsor Summer Show

The hard work of creative residents was on show at the Royal Windsor Summer Show on Saturday.

The 112th annual show held within the walls of Windsor Castle at St George’s School was opened by Sophie, The Countess of Wessex.

Before she cut the ribbon, she was given a tour of the site by show trustee Alexandra Denman and chairman Andrew Try, as well as president Admiral Sir James Perowne.

Andrew Try said: “I think the children’s marquee is a highlight this year. The work that has gone into it, we’ve got scarecrows from 10 local schools.

“There was a huge number of entries which the Countess of Wessex had visited.

“What I love about it is it brings the community together, it is a very traditional quaint show that’s all run by volunteers.”

Judges for the show included Robert Large, the sommelier at Buckingham Palace, Mridula Baljeka, author of Indian cookbooks, and master chocolatier Mark Tilling, winner of Bake Off: Crème de la Creme 2016.

The Wild in Wildlife marquee for children’s entries was draped in army netting and displayed the entries from children including queen bee portraits, fairy doors, bug sculptures and giant scarecrows.

A lot of the work was created by children at the Busy Buttons Creative Studio in the past few months.

Louella Fernandez-Lempiaine from the studio said: “There hasn’t been a separate marquee for children before and it is amazing that we can have this [marquee] and fill it.

“I’m sure next year there will be more.”

Creativity runs in the family and her son Leon, seven, spent two weeks designing and drawing a sign for the marquee.

The organisation also had a stand for children to make their own bug badges with a group of young volunteers lending a hand.

Helping glue on googly eyes was 12-year-old Seraphina Manners who has been attending sessions at Busy Buttons for a term.

“We have had a lot of people, it’s been really fun,” she said.

There was plenty on offer to keep the crowds entertained including Punch and Judy shows, Morris dancing and musical entertainment.

Keen gardeners also had the chance to get tips from John Anderson, Keeper of the Queen’s Gardens, in an intimate session in the exhibitions tent.