Snow weather warning issued for Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

A weather warning for snow has been issued for much of the South-east for Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.

It added there is a small chance of snow settling, causing potential disruption to road, rail and air services.

Power supplies may also be affected, with heavy rain and strong winds also presenting a possible hazard.

The alert will be in place from 10am-9pm on Thursday.