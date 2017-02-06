Former Windsor Grammar School teacher jailed for series of child sex assaults

A former Windsor-based teacher has been jailed for 18 years for a series of indecent assaults described as a ‘shocking period of offending’.

Patrick Marshall, 68, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court today (Monday) following a four week trial.

A jury found Marshall, of Frensham Lane, in Farnham, Surrey guilty of for 24 counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child, involving 10 boys.

Two of the indecent assaults were committed while he was working at Windsor Grammar School, now Windsor Boys' School, from 1968 until 1971.

The rest of the offences took place St Paul's School in central London, where he worked from 1971 to 1981.

He was convicted as part of the Met Police’s Operation Winthorpe, which investigated accusations of historical sexual abuse made by former pupils against teachers of St Paul's School.

Det Supt Ang Scott, who the led the investigation, said: "Patrick Marshall abused his position of trust as a teacher to take advantage of 10 boys whom he targeted over more than a decade.

"Marshall manipulated his way into the trust of the boys' families and used threats to ensure they stayed silent about the abuse.

"I would like to praise the bravery of the people abused by Marshall who, despite the passage of time, had the confidence to come forward and report the abuse to police and give evidence in court.

"Our specially trained officers have supported the people involved in this case throughout the court process and I hope the guilty verdicts give them some form of closure."