Sophie, Countess of Wessex opens Royal Windsor Summer Show

Sophie, Countess of Wessex officially opened the Royal Windsor Summer Show this morning.

The countess cut the ribbon for the event, which is organised by the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society and takes place at St George's School in Windsor Castle.

Before that, she was given a tour of the show site where she viewed the entries to the competitive classes, chatted to stallholders and even tried some of the food on sale.

The countess was accompanied by show trustee Alexandra Denman and chairman Andrew Try, as well as president Admiral Sir James Perowne.

She was presented with a bottle of Wessex Cider, created by Dave Snowden of Crazy Dave's Cider, and picked a raffle ticket from 3rd Slough Guides' tombola.

She declined to try a pickled egg from Windy Mills Pickles, saying it was 'too early', but opted instead to try the fudge from Eton Fudge Shop.

The countess was presented with several gifts during her tour, including a copy of Royal Windsor: Images of a Bygone Age, a book by local historian Elias Kupfermann.

She toured the new Wild about Wildlife marquee, viewing artwork created by children with the help of the Busy Buttons Creative Studio in Windsor.

She also had a look round the tent containing the competition entries.

There she asked show judge and master chocolatier Mark Tilling, winner of Bake Off Creme-de-la-Creme 2016, for tips on making a traditional Victoria sponge.

She also chatted to show judge Robert Large, the sommelier at Buckingham Palace, who had just cast his expert eye over the liqueur category, saying: "That's why you've got a smile on your face!"

The countess then officially opened the show, joined by fashion designer and Windsor resident David Emanuel, who famously designed the wedding dress worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Royal Windsor Summer Show is now in its 112th year, and counts the Queen as its patron.