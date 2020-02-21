Welcoming all ages and abilities, Parallel Windsor will take place on 28 June in Windsor Great Park. The award-winning fully accessible event combines mass participation and a free Festival of Inclusivity. Parallel Windsor’s Side by Side campaign highlights stories and powerful imagery of togetherness amongst friends, families, charities and communities. The campaign also encourages people to share their own stories and reasons for getting involved or taking part in the event. The campaign brings to life the inclusive spirit of Parallel, which is all about sharing experiences and connecting communities in a warm, welcoming and fully accessible environment. Andrew Douglass, Founder of Parallel said: “I’m really excited to be launching our campaign, which I hope will further encourage as many people as possible to be side by side and join us in the Windsor Great Park. Our focus is shining a positive light on disability inclusion, but Parallel Windsor is for absolutely everybody.” Run, walk or push; you can choose from five distances - 100m, 1k, 5k, 10k or the unique Super Sensory 1K, co-designed with Parallel Ambassador and sensory engagement and inclusion specialist, Jo Grace. There is no cut off times, highlighted by the Parallel spirit of ‘Start Together, Finish Whenever’. A free family Festival of Inclusivity will also take place; which includes food, drink, entertainment, music, active lifestyle, technology and a charity village. National charities, such as Livability, The Children’s Trust and Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children have already signed up to raise funds for their causes and showcase their work. The previous two Parallels have helped raise over £1million for more than 80 charities. Councillor Samantha Rayner, Deputy Leader of the Council for the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: “We are delighted to have Parallel in our Borough. We really encourage active and healthy lifestyles; where inclusive sport and accessible facilities are integral to our communities. I am also particularly pleased that Parallel is also committed to sustainability and working towards being plastic free. I’m looking forward to being with the rich diversity of our local community and welcoming visitors from across the UK to the Windsor Great Park. I think Parallel Windsor not only promises to be a fantastic day out, but hopefully a reason to come to our disability-friendly Borough for longer and discover our breadth of world-class accessible tourist attractions.” More information and how to sign up can be found on www.parallellifestyle.com. The website will also announce performers and activities at the free Festival of Inclusivity over the coming months. You can also join Parallel’s online community @ParallelGlobal