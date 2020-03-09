New Egham Singers Spring Concert for Thames Hospice

SITE INDEX

    Concert by 100-plus member community choir the New Egham Singers. The varied programme includes pop, folk, show tunes, and classical. The concert will raise funds for Thames Hospice, which provides expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire. The New Egham Singers Spring Concert will take place on Saturday 4 April at the Rose Theatre, St Mary’s School, St Mary’s Road, Ascot SL5 9JF starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 (£5 for children 15 and under). To reserve tickets please contact nesboxoffice@gmail.com or phone the box office on 07923 971588.

