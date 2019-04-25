New Berkshire High Sheriff takes on role both her parents have held

The new High Sheriff of Berkshire has followed in her parents’ footsteps after being sworn into a role they have both held.

Lucy Zeal, of Twyford, was sworn in at a ceremony in Reading Crown Court earlier this month.

Her father, Alan Godsal, held the role in 1959 and her mother, Lady Elizabeth Godsal, was appointed in 1990.

Lucy, who was also appointed the High Steward of Wokingham, said: “It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be offered the chance to serve the Royal County of Berkshire.

“I am looking forward to giving my support to all those involved with administering justice, law and order in our county as well as the emergency services.”

Today, the role involves attendance at royal visits, supporting the crown and judiciary, and promoting voluntary work in the community.