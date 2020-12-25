Old Windsor writer wins Slough Writers Endeavour award

A writer from Old Windsor has won the annual Slough Writers Endeavour award.

This year’s theme was ‘The one piece of advice I’d pass on.’

The award is for members yet to be published or to win a competition. It was judged by James Preston, Express editor.

John Downing from Old Windsor won with ‘Short Cuts’, which tells the harrowing story of a ski trip in Verbier, Switzerland.

Instead of returning to the village using ski-lifts, John decided to take what he thought was a shortcut. He was left with a terrifying choice.

Second place was awarded to Neil Dickinson for his witty piece ‘Never Rly On Spellcheck’.

Robert Kibble took third place with ‘To Write Lists’ and Michael Pearcy was highly commended for ‘If You Want My Advice’