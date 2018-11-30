In pictures: Christmas at Windsor Castle

Visitors of Windsor Castle can get in the festive spirit this December as the State Apartments have been transformed with Christmas trees and twinkling lights.

The 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree taken from Windsor Great Park is dressed in gold decorations in St George’s Hall.

The Great Stair leading to the apartments has been draped with garlands and there is also a Christmas tree in the Great Gallery.

Every Saturday in December families can enjoy festive arts and crafts workshops and on Saturday, December 15 there will be a present trail, a family ceilidh, decoration making workshops and storytelling.

On Monday, December 10 and Tuesday, December 11, the Scottish Vocal Esemble will provide an evening of Christmas carols and seasonal music.