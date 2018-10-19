Plans to reopen The Swan pub take a step closer

Plans to restore a much-loved village pub which has been closed for two years have moved a step closer to becoming a reality.

Residents and business investors have ‘worked tirelessly’ to reopen The Swan, in Clewer, since it was put up for sale by the Wellington Pub Company in April.

They want to turn the 19th-century watering hole, in Mill Lane, into a community hub.

The Swan was registered by the Royal Borough as an Asset of Community Value in May, which gives community groups a six-month window to put an offer in to buy the pub before it is placed on the open market.

Campaigners believe they now have enough funding to do this.

The Swan Clewer Community Interest Community has received a mortgage offer from Triodos Bank.

PR and fundraising group member Anne Tebbatt said: “We are at a point now where we have all the funding in place that we will be able to go ahead with that offer stage.

“Getting a mortgage with something like this is very difficult.”

The drive to save The Swan started with Richard Allen, executive head of The Green Room School in Windsor, and Willie

Calvert, a partner at the Windsor & Eton Brewery.

It is hoped the pub will become a key location for the graduate programme being developed by The Green Room to provide young people with additional needs a safe environment to transition into work, as well as a place for entrepreneurs to grow their business.

It would serve Windsor & Eton beer and locally sourced food, and also provide a meeting space for community groups.

A target of £200,000 has been set to start ‘phase one’ of the refurbishment, which will aim to get the pub,

function room and bed and breakfast accommodation up and running.

Although a date has not been set for refurbishment plans, the group has so far raised £70,000 from local support.

Anne added: “Earlier in the year there was a pledge process.

“As circumstances change, there may be new people and a few who are no longer able to pledge.”

A meeting of potential investors and interested parties on Thursday, September 20 has led to a PR and fundraising group being set up to publicise messages and continue the work of previous crowd funding activities.

Visit theswanwindsor.co.uk for more details.