Campaigners exchange contracts for The Swan pub

A village pub has taken another step towards safety after the community group reviving it successfully exchanged contracts for the purchase.

The Swan, in Mill Lane, was put up for sale in April 2018 by Wellington Pub Company amid fears it could be used for development, but a group of campaigners – The Swan Clewer Community Interest Company (CIC) – have seen their attempts to save it reach another milestone.

The group want to turn the building into a community hub in partnership with Windsor’s Green Room School and had a bid accepted at the end of last year.

It hopes to complete the purchase within the next three weeks with a view of obtaining the keys by the end of January.

Fundraising efforts have reached £159,769 of the CIC’s £200,000 target to start refurbishments. Email info@theswanwindsor.co.uk to invest or donate.