The Swan campaigners receive keys to pub

A campaign group saving The Swan pub in Mill Lane, Clewer, has got the keys.

A bid from the The Swan Clewer Community Interest Company was accepted in November by the Wellington Pub Company, which put the asset up for sale.

The group has raised more than £170,000 to save it and turn it into a community hub. Work on the first phase of refurbishment will start ‘very soon’ to get the pub open for business.

It will serve Windsor & Eton Brewery beer and provide opportunities for students at Windsor’s Green Room School to access work experience.

Contact info@theswanwindsor.co.uk