The Swan pub in Clewer holds BBQ for supporters

A pub which is being taken over by the community held its first public event on Saturday.

The Swan, in Mill Lane, hosted ‘The Sneaky Beak BBQ’ as an opportunity for supporters to see how renovations are progressing over a burger and a tipple.

Those who had never been inside the pub before were able to see some discoveries that builders have made while stripping down the pub, including an entrance to a tunnel rumoured to go all the way to St Andrew’s church, also in Mill Lane.

More than £1,500 was made from the BBQ and all proceeds will go towards the cost of the renovations.

More than 250 people attended the BBQ, cooked by volunteers who are saving the pub. There was also an opportunity to have a short tour of the watering hole, which was put up for sale in April 2018 with its future uncertain.

The Swan Clewer Community Interest Company was set up to raise awareness of the community cause, and the group obtained the keys to the pub earlier this year after having a mortgage accepted.

A total of around £250,000 has also been raised by donations and investments from the community to get the project on track and complete the work in phases. It is hoped the pub will open in early summer.