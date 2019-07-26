In pictures: The Swan pub reopens its doors

A pub in Clewer which has been taken over by the community has opened its doors to paying customers for the first time in more than three years.

The empty Swan, in Mill Lane, was bought by the Swan Clewer Community Interest Company from the Wellington Pub Company in January and the group – with help from volunteers – got to work on the bar area.

Although the pub is not completely finished, it was decided it would open on Saturday with a limited service.

Willie Calvert, of the Windsor and Eton Brewery, arrived in a horsedrawn dray to deliver the first barrels of beer to The Swan’s cellar.

Windsor town crier Chris Brown officially

declared the pub open with a poem and Richard Allen, of Windsor’s Green Room School, Albert Street, unveiled the new pub sign and logo.

The Swan will become a key location for the graduate programme being developed by the school for its older students.

The first pint of beer was then pulled by the pub’s new general manager Matt Baker as people mingled in the courtyard and enjoyed games and live music.

Richard said: “With each new milestone The Swan gathers more support and Saturday was the best yet.

“To see the community breathe life back into the place on a regular basis now is so heartening for the future.

“Progress is still coming on apace and now everyone can watch it grow and add their mark.

“ It is a testament to what a community can do when it pulls together.”

Willie Calvert added: “We have opened now, whilst there is still a month of building work to do, in order to catch the community before the school holidays.

“By the time everyone is back in September and the Green Room School moves in, we hope that it will look beautiful and be a proper pub again.

“Even then there is a long way to go. Our next project will be to refurbish and open the kitchen to serve food, then to modernise the upstairs rooms to offer bed and breakfast.

“None of this would have been possible without our fantastic team and volunteers.”

From now, The Swan will be open on weekday evenings from 6pm to 10pm and at weekends from 11am to 10pm.

However, there may be occasions when this will change due to work on the bar area, which will be continuing as a minimum on weekdays when the pub is not open.

A cash only bar is running at present, but card payments are to be available soon.