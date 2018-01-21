Hilltop First School celebrates gold award for sports

There are plans to offer children more chances to take part in competitive sports this year.

Hilltop First School in Clewer Hill Road was awarded a gold School Games award before Christmas.

Run by the Youth Sport Trust, the award is part of the School Games Mark scheme which had nearly 9,000 applicants.

PE teacher Grace Glaves said: “It is so important to give the children across the school as many sporting opportunities as possible and we ensure that our children have lots of enjoyable experiences of PE whilst they are at Hilltop First School.

“This award proves our success as a school.”

Headteacher Lynn Bima praised the hard work of Mrs Glaves which led to the school being recognised.

“Our pupils benefit from high quality PE teaching including specialist coaching from outside providers, she added.

“Opportunities to participate in competitive sporting events are offered to as many of our pupils as possible across the year.”