Man stabbed in broad daylight while on River Thames

A 25-year-old man was stabbed while on a boat near the Thames between Windsor and Eton yesterday (Wednesday).

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after the man was assaulted at about 4.30pm.

The man was travelling on a boat with a group of friends near to Windsor Leisure Centre and Alexandra Gardens when the boat was approached by a group of youths of mixed ethnicity travelling on a larger boat.

The assault took place and the victim received multiple stab wounds to his body and neck. The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains at this time in a serious but stable condition.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Dean Brown of Force CID, based at Maidenhead police station, said: "It was a busy day along the river and we believe many people may have witnessed this assault."

"We are asking anyone who may have seen this incident or who may have mobile footage of those involved between 3.30pm and 4.45pm to please call 101 quoting reference 43180116366.

"We believe this was an isolated incident, but as a result members of the public will see an increased police presence whilst we investigate."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180116366', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.