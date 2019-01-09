Firefighters spend two hours tackling chimney fire in Eton

05:47PM, Wednesday 09 January 2019
Firefighters tackled a chimney fire at a pub in Eton today (Wednesday).
When the three crews from Slough, Langley and Windsor arrived at The George Inn, High Street, at about 12.45pm, flames were coming out of the top of the chimney.
They spent two hours bringing the flames under control and managed to contain the damage to the chimney.
