Eton Wick CofE 'delighted' to move forward after 'Good' Ofsted rating

Eton Wick Church of England First School is ‘delighted’ to be able to move forward after improving its Ofsted rating from Requires Improvement to Good.

Eton Wick Church of England First School was judged as Good last month, after a September inspection this year.

The inspectors recognised the school has significantly improved since its last full inspection in 2018, where the school was deemed as Requires Improvement.

A 2016 inspection also gave a Requires Improvement rating and said the school suffered from unambitious leadership and attendance well below the national average.

The percentage of students reaching expected levels of reading at the end of Key Stage One was also below average.

In 2018, Ofsted made its second of three inspections since 2010.

Though it acknowledged the work that was done to improve since its last inspection, it said that the work to develop teaching and accelerate pupil’s progress ‘had not yet brought about the required results’.

Outcomes in reading, writing and maths remained ‘not good’.

In the inspection this year, the school ranked as Good across the board, for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early-years provision.

The report said that, since the last inspection, leaders have ‘worked well together to improve’, with the strengthening of English and maths in particular.

“Children relish learning at Eton Wick,” wrote the inspectors. “Pupils are confident that staff will always help them if they have a problem.

“[They] know that adults listen to their suggestions to improve the school.”

Eton Wick CofE’s headteacher, Karen Waller, is proud that Ofsted acknowledged the school’s ‘strong emphasis on behaviour’, and strengths in phonics teaching.

“We’re delighted with our latest Ofsted report and are really pleased that the report recognises the hard work and progress we have made,” she said.

“We are committed to continue to strive and move the school forward over the coming months”.

The Royal Borough said the latest round of inspections means schools judged to be Good or Outstanding by Ofsted has risen to a record 97 per cent in the borough this year – above the national average of 86 per cent.

Since Ofsted inspections resumed in September 2021, six schools have been inspected.

In total, 64 of the 66 schools are currently judged to be Good or Outstanding, with 22 schools, or 33 per cent, considered outstanding.

The proportion judged to be Good or Outstanding was 94 per cent prior to these latest inspections and 86 per cent back in 2017.

Bisham CE Academy has also increased its rating from Requires Improvement to Good.