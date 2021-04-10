Windsor and Royal Borough museum seeks items for COVID-19 memory box

A poem, photograph or mask are just some items Royal Borough residents could donate as part of a COVID-19 memory box.

The Windsor and Royal Borough museum is seeking objects which it will archive for future generations so they can understand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the two towns.

The appeal is part of it’s latest exhibition which celebrates the museum’s 10th birthday.

It features a selection of items which have been donated to the museum since it opened in 2011 and include tapestries, stained glass windows and objects from the First and Second World Wars.

Becky Tabrar, museum arts and local studies officer said: “It’s an exhibition to celebrate our 10th anniversary and we wanted to showcase the amazing people who have made the museum a success over the years, friends of the museum who campaigned for us to open, volunteers and people who have donated to our collections, we wanted to celebrate their stories.

“We also want to encourage contemporary collecting. We talk about objects donated to us over the past 10 years and now we are using those to highlight how collecting can allow us to learn about local history.”

The exhibition is outside the museum on the Corn Exchange and it features QR codes which can be scanned for interactive videos.

People can also learn more about the COVID-19 memory box which will be archived for a future exhibition.

Becky added: “We will look at doing an exhibition on our shared COVID-19 experience but also they will be kept forever and looked after by us so future generations can use them for research.

“It’s important to have a balance of physical and digital objects, a large part of going to the museum is seeing objects and connecting with them and if everything is digital you can’t do that.”

Although the museum cannot accept physical objects yet due to coronavirus restrictions, people are asked to fill out

a donation form and items can be collected when safe to do so.

The exhibition will be running until the end of June.