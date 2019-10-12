Old Windsor Library re-opened 58 years later by same person

The refurbished library in Old Windsor was officially opened this week by the same person who originally opened the library 58 years ago.

Penny King was guest of honour at the new-look library, in Straight Road, cutting the ribbon at an event which coincided with Libraries Week.

Penny and her mother Lucy opened the space on December 15, 1961, and was featured in the Express. She was pictured in a bonnet and buttoned-up coat, sitting on her mother's lap, reading a book by rows of shelves.

Today the library has been transformed and now features new books, a toilet, self-service kiosk, a bright colour scheme, a new ‘pod’ counter and an illuminated story wall in the children’s area.

As part of Libraries Week, schoolchildren, including those from St Peter’s Middle School, Old Windsor, have been visiting to hear talks by authors, including Steven Butler, author of the Dog Diaries series, who was at the library on Tuesday.

Steven said: “I am delighted to been part of the Old Windsor Library re-opening and to have had a chance to talk to the children from St Peter’s School about their favourite books.

"Losing yourself in a book is one of the best ways to stave off childhood boredom and the newly refurbished library in Old Windsor provides the perfect spot for local children (and adults) to do just that.”